Inside the Trojans' Huddle: Outlining biggest 2026 USC concerns

The Inside the Trojans Huddle is back in July with another blazing episode for the summer heat. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as host for panelists Greg Katz, Marc Kulkin and Scott Schrader on Thursday’s episode.

The show’s primary focus is pretty simple for episode 162: concerns. The panelists outline some of their biggest concerns surrounding USC football for the 2026 season. Some of those concerns including USC’s wide receiver unit, playing on the road and the Trojans coming through in some big games.

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USC’s Concerns Pt. 2

The Trojan Huddle host Chris Trevino also brought up his concern around QB Jayden Maiava. Specifically, the USC’s need for Maiava to make another jump in his development for 2026.

There was plenty of spring buzz to get USC fans excited to see what Maiava can do in his second full season as a starter. The Trojans will boast one of the most experienced QBs in the Big Ten and the nation with Maiava’s 31 career starts over three seasons.

Maiava is set up for a monster season in 2026 with yet another year in Riley’s system.

“This has historically been a really good year. A really productive year,” said Riley going into spring. “I think it’s going to be those next steps in all the areas he that showed growth at throughout last year. He did improve a ton…. we’ll expect a similar jump. I think that’s very, very reasonable.”

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