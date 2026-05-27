Inside the Trojans' Huddle: Projecting USC's defensive depth chart

The Inside the Trojans Huddle show has returned for another May episode. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as the host for panelists Greg Katz and Marc Kulkin.

The show’s primary focus for this episode is projecting USC’s defensive depth chart for the 2026 season. Inside the Trojan Huddle starts with the defensive line before moving to linebackers and the secondary.

USC Baseball

The Trojan Huddle opens with some love for USC’s baseball team, which is officially headed to the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championships. USC baseball was selected for the College Station Regional.

The Trojans (43-15) are joined by host team and No. 12 Texas A&M, Texas State and Lamar. This is USC baseball’s first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2001-02. The Trojans open with No. 3 seed Texas State at 6 p.m. PT.

USC baseball is coming off an impressive 2026 regular season where the Trojans won 42 games. USC also posted its best home record in program history at 32-1. The previous record was 30-3 set back in 1978.

But USC suffered a painful loss in the Big Ten semifinals, a walk-off 7-5 loss to No. 1 UCLA. The loss ended USC’s bid to host in the Regional.

USC baseball will look to improve on its run in the NCAA Tournament from last season, making it all the way to the Regional final against Oregon State. The Trojans won their first two matchups against St. Mary’s and TCU before losing twice to the host Beavers.

The Aggies will be the biggest challenge in the bracket out of the SEC. Texas A&M finished third in the conference.

USC hasn’t faced off against Texas A&M since 2024 during the Kubota College Baseball Series. The Trojans fell 9-3 against the then-ranked No. 7 Aggies.

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