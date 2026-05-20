Inside the Trojans' Huddle: Projecting USC's offensive depth chart

The Inside the Trojans Huddle show has returned for another May episode. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as the host for panelists Greg Katz and Marc Kulkin.

The show’s primary focus for this episode is projecting USC’s offensive depth chart moving out of spring camp. The panel goes through every position beginning with the quarterbacks and ending with USC’s offensive line.

USC Recruiting Corner

Senior recruiting analyst Scott Schrader joins Inside the Trojans’ Huddle at the start of the show to talk about the breaking news of four-star 2027 Chaparral (Calif.) wide receiver Eli Woodard decommitting from USC. Woodard was one of USC’s long-standing commits in the 2027 class, who has seen his stock rise on the national level.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Woodard is rated the No. 169 overall prospect and the No. 25 wide receiver in the Rivals Industry Ratings.

The Trojans have two wide receivers still committed in the 2027 class with four-star Corona (Calif.) Centennial receiver Quentin Hale and four-star Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton prospect Roye Oliver. Oliver reclassified from the 2028 cycle.

On3 Evaluation:

Woodard is a well-rounded, productive, wide receiver prospect. He’s a guy who has a lot of the qualities we look for in receivers in that he’s a plus route runner, solid athlete, maybe not an overwhelming athlete, but a solid athlete. He is a guy who can win in multiple ways. Woodard is a good runner after the catch, can separate within his routes, and has just a good technical foundation with his skill set. When going through the receiver group, we felt like Woodard has a lot of ability and was worthy of the four-star status and upward mobility. – Charles Power

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