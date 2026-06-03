Inside the Trojans' Huddle: USC baseball to the Supers, uniforms

The Inside the Trojans Huddle returns for a debut episode in June. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as the host for panelists Greg Katz, Marc Kulkin and Scott Schrader on Wednesday’s episode.

The show’s primary focus for this week is USC baseball sweeping No. 12 Texas A&M over the last 72 hours to advance to the team’s first Super Regionals in 21 years. The Trojans Huddle also looks at the discourse around USC uniforms, kickoff times and the CFB 2027 Hall of Fame ballot.

USC Baseball

The Trojan Huddle has to open talking about the red-hot Trojans on the baseball diamond, defeating the Aggies 7-1 on Monday night.

USC baseball had not touched a Super Regional since 2005, swept by then-conference rival Oregon State in Corvallis. The Trojans reached the Super Regional in 2002, also swept by rival Stanford, prior to 2005.

Monday marked the second time in program history USC won the regional after losing in the opening game. The first occurred in 1971, which ended with a national title.

It’s been a long journey back for the program, but it’s another step forward under head coach Andy Stankiewicz, who inherited a last-place team in 2022.

Four years later, USC can celebrate its first regional title in 21 years in their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2001-02.

USC baseball advanced to the Corvallis Regional Final in 2025 but were swept in convincing fashion by host Oregon State.

The Trojans will now put their breakout season up against No. 5 North Carolina. The Tar Heels (48-11-1) went 3-0 in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The teams will square off on Friday in Chapel Hill.

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