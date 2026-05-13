Inside the Trojans' Huddle: USC-Notre Dame negotiations return

The Inside the Trojans Huddle, the flagship show of WeAreSC.com returns to discuss the USC-Notre Dame rivarly. WeAreSC.com senior writer Chris Trevino serves as the host for panelists Greg Katz and Marc Kulkin for Episode 154.

The Inside the Trojans Huddle chimes in on the recent report from the Los Angeles Times earlier in the week that USC and Notre Dame officials have returned to the negotiation table to resume the historic game.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley put forth direct words late in 2025 during a presser for the Alamo Bowl when asked about the rivalry, which had recently ended for the foreseeable future.

“I think everybody knows how I feel about the game,” Riley said. “I’ve said it multiple times. One of my first thoughts when I took the job at USC was getting to be a part of that rivalry. I have a deep respect for college football. Been a part of some great rivalries. Obviously, this is right there at the top. It’s pretty simple. We both worked for months to try and find a solution. Notre Dame was very vocal about the fact they would play us anytime, anywhere.”

The panel also reacts to the Fresno State game moving to a Friday game on Sept. 4 and the recent release of USC basketball’s Big Ten schedule.

USC Recruiting Corner

The Trojans Huddle panel also steers in a Recruiting Corner with the recent commitment date announcement from four-star 2027 La Verne (Calif.) Damien safety Gavin Williams. Williams will make his commitment on Sunday at 2 p.m. PT, choosing among a Top 4 schools of Washington, UCLA, USC and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Williams is the No. 129 overall prospect, the No. 9 safety and the No. 13 recruit out of California via the Rivals Industry Ratings. USC is currently the favorite in the On3 predictions.

“Going into the right fit for me and a stable landing spot is big for me,” Williams told AggieYell’s Jaxson Callaway back in March. “Going to a place where I know for certain that the staff will remain at and finding the right culture and fit for me is big.”

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