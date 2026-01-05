Inside Trovon Reed’s Early Impact at USC

When USC hired Trovon Reed in early 2025, it wasn’t a splashy move nationally. Internally, though, it was viewed as a necessary one. USC needed another coach who could immediately walk into Southern California high schools with credibility, develop strong relationships with local coaches, and help keep momentum rolling with defensive back recruiting.

That’s exactly what Reed has done.

In a short amount of time, Reed has become one of USC’s most impactful recruiters on the defensive side of the ball. Multiple sources have pointed to his role in reestablishing trust with priority targets and keeping USC firmly in the conversation where it had previously lost ground.

His involvement with Elbert Hill, Jayden Crowder, Chasen Johnson, and Jontez Williams isn’t incidental—those are recruitments USC has made a point to prioritize, and Reed has been central to that effort.

Looking forward, Reed’s influence may be even more evident. From what I’m hearing, he’s not just involved but driving USC’s push with several elite 2027 defensive backs, including Aaryn Washington (aka JO), Danny Lang, and Duvay Williams. Those recruitments are still fluid, but USC’s positioning right now is no accident. WeAreSC has submitted predictions for all three.

What’s also clear is that Reed has quickly earned trust inside the building. He’s become a go-to voice in defensive recruiting discussions and has helped bring alignment between evaluations, messaging, and priorities—areas that had been inconsistent in recent cycles.

This is still early in his USC tenure, but Reed already looks like more than just another assistant. He’s become part of the program’s recruiting backbone. And if USC continues hitting on more of the defensive backs it’s chasing as expected, his name is going to come up often—and for good reason. He’ll be competing for the top recruiter ranking by the end of the 2027 recruiting cycle.