Lincoln Riley highlights position groups out of USC football spring

USC football entered the 2026 offseason and spring camp with question marks, like any college football program. Spring camp is a chance to feel better (or in some cases worse) about certain questions marks, especially entire position groups.

Head coach Lincoln Riley broke down which position groups he felt encouraged by at the end of spring camp:

Pass Catchers

It’s no surprise that wide receivers would be on the mind of Riley in spring camp. It’s the position group that loses the most from 2025 in future first-round pick/Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon and fellow future draft pick Ja’Kobi Lane. The Trojans were without returning starter Tanook Hines for spring after offseason surgery. But it also served as a blessing in disguise.

“I would put wide receiver in that category. Just because there was so many new bodies and not having Tanook here, not able to go this spring,” said Riley. “We were interested to see what that would look like. I mean the whole room other than [Corey Simms] and a little bit of [Romero Ison] were completely new. That group has performed. We have some playmakers in there.”

Simms looked the part of a sophomore looking for playing time in 2026 with plenty of reps with the first team. Junior transfer Terrell Anderson flashed his breakout potential as he continues to build chemistry with QB Jayden Maiava. The Trojans also had a litany of freshman wide receivers with standouts in Trent Mosley and Tron Baker.

The wideouts were far from the only skill players losses for USC football, not with the tight ends losing starters Lake McRee and Walker Lyons.

“I would probably put tight end in that very similar category for similar reasons,” said Riley. “Obviously, losing Lake who performed so well and was so consistent for us over the last few years. We were interested to see how that room would step up. We’ve definitely been encouraged there.”

The room is dangerously light on college snaps and blocking, but fields one of the best young play makers on the team in Mark Bowman. The room did lose two in the middle of camp to surgeries in Walter Matthews and Tucker Ashcraft. Both will return in the summer.

Defensive Side

Lincoln Riley wasn’t all about the offense in his response, taking the time to highlight one the most embattled position groups on the team: linebackers.

“I think the last one that comes to mind is linebacker. I think both Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker have taken some really good steps and have really taken to what we are doing defensively quickly,” he added. “Some of the depth that is starting to establish there with Deven Bryant, with Talanoa Ili. Elijah Newby. Roman Marchetti. It’s definitely been fun to watch that group grow and they’ve been very steady throughout spring. We definitely have some depth there. Ta’Mere Robinson. We’ve got a good group right there.”

The Trojans only signed one transfer for the linebacker room in Bryant out of Washington. He is competing for a starting job along with Stephens and Walker.

One additional reason for optimism for USC football’s linebacker room is new position coach Mike Ekeler.

“I love Coach Ekeler,” said Newby in spring. “He brings a whole new energy to the room, from humor to having us structured and thinking about the little things. I love Coach Ekeler. I can’t say it enough.”