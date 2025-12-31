USC defense can't wrap up a win in overtime loss Alamo Bowl loss to TCU
USC defense can’t wrap up a win12/30/2025 11:39:12 PM
TCU scores a touchdown on 3rd and 20 when multiple USC defenders can’t get in front of a dump off pass to Jeremy Payne. The TCU running back somehow stayed in bounds as he made four USC defenders whiff and then took it 35 yards for a score.
USC offense can’t punch it in12/30/2025 11:34:58 PM
USC had the ball 1st and goal from the 2-yard line and runs for no gain, loses three yards and throws incomplete on third down. Ryon Sayeri hits from 22 yards out and USC goes up 27-24, but that’s a huge missed opportunity for the Trojans.
Tied up and heading to overtime12/30/2025 11:26:52 PM
TCU connects for a short field goal on the final play of regulation and we’re headed to overtime in the Alamo Bowl tied 24-24.
USC offense can’t get it done12/30/2025 11:05:32 PM
USC got the ball back with a chance to ice the game on a long drive. The Trojans committed a false start penalty on the first play, then threw a deep ball incompletion on 3rd-and-6. USC will put it back to TCU with 2:48 remaining following a failed drive. TCU will take over with 2:44 left at its own 31-yard line with a chance to win the game.
TCU makes it close late12/30/2025 11:00:20 PM
TCU running back Jeremy Payne gets into the endzone from five yards out as the Horned Frogs cut the USC lead to 24-21 with just 4:24 remaining. USC will get the ball with an opportunity to finish off the game.
Sayeri sets a USC record12/30/2025 10:54:17 PM
Kicker Ryon Sayeri now holds the single-season USC record for field goals in a season. He hits from 41 yards out, giving him three makes tonight and 20 for the season. That breaks a tie with Quin Rodriguez (1990) and Ryan Killeen (2003) and Sayeri now stands alone in the USC record book.
It’s 24-14 USC with 9:37 remaining in the game.
USC defense continues to play well12/30/2025 10:35:35 PM
The USC defense hasn’t allowed a point in four TCU second-half drives. The Trojans have forced an interception and now three-straight punts.
Jaden Richardson with a “WOW” catch12/30/2025 10:24:30 PM
USC wide receiver Jaden Richardson goes up over good coverage and makes an incredible one-handed grab while getting a foot down in the endzone. Just a phenomenal effort from Richardson on a 3rd and 8 play. Jayden Maiava then connects with Nela Tupou for the two-point try and USC pushes its lead to 21-14 with 49 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
USC defense is showing up, offense still struggling12/30/2025 10:12:35 PM
After the interception, the USC defense responds with another three-and-out. But the USC offense can’t get anything going the other way and punts it right back to TCU. The Horned Frogs have the ball at their own 9-yard line with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter.
Maiava picked again12/30/2025 10:00:18 PM
Jayden Maiava has thrown a handful of poor passes in this game and he just delivered another one as he’s intercepted in the endzone by cornerback Channing Canada on a pass to Corey Simms. Maiava didn’t get a ton of help from the true freshman who faded toward the back of the endzone and allowed the corner to cut underneath him for the ball. That’s two interceptions and twice now the Trojans have gone into the redzone without scoring a touchdown. It’s still 14-13 TCU despite USC outgaining the Horned Frogs 241-170 with 11:11 remaining in the third quarter.
USC defense opens the second half with a big play12/30/2025 09:51:16 PM
USC linebacker Desman Stephens forced a fumble on the opening play of the second half that was recovered by TCU. But on the next snap, fellow linebacker Jadyn Walker got his hands on a pass and batted the ball straight into the air. Safety Christian Pierce came up with the ball in the air just before it hit the ground. That’s the first takeaway of the night for the USC defense and the Trojans’ offense will open the second half with the ball at the TCU 30-yard line.
Halftime stats12/30/2025 09:32:11 PM
Score – USC 13, TCU 14
Total yards – USC 224, TCU 171
Pass yards – USC 147, TCU 91
Rush yards – USC 77, TCU 80
Yards per play – USC 6.8, TCU 5.9
Turnovers – USC 1, TCU 0
Jayden Maiava – 10-of-15 for 147 yards, one interception
King Miller – 14 carries for 68 yards, one touchdown
Tanook Hines – 4 receptions for 82 yards
USC cuts it closer going into halftime12/30/2025 09:27:10 PM
Ryon Sayeri connects from 28 yards out and cuts the TCU lead to 14-13 going into halftime. Sayeri is now tied with Quin Rodriguez and Ryan Killeen for the most made field goals in one season for the USC Trojans, with 19.
Fumble review12/30/2025 09:12:41 PM
The telecast showed the review of the fumble toward the pylon and it did appear the ball went out of bounds before the endzone. The play would have stood as TCU’s ball, so no change to how things played out.
Looks like TCU gets a break12/30/2025 09:09:49 PM
It looked like TCU running back Major Everhart fumbled the ball through the endzone as he reached for the pylon but the officials did not review it and USC head coach Lincoln Riley didn’t take a timeout to stop play. TCU rushed to the line and snapped the ball before a review could trigger and quarterback Ken Seals kept it for a 1-yard score. TCU takes the lead back, 14-10 with 4:58 remaining in the first half.
King Miller gets into the endzone12/30/2025 08:56:17 PM
USC running back King Miller runs through a tackle at the one-yard line and goes into the endzone for a two-yard score. Tanook Hines caught a 36-yard pass on the drive and now has three receptions for 72 yards in the game. King Miller has rushed 10 times for 51 yards and a score.
TCU goes ahead12/30/2025 08:48:08 PM
The Horned Frogs take a 7-3 lead as running back Jon Denman goes in for a five-yard score. USC will receive the kickoff with 13:36 remaining in the second quarter.
TCU went 69 yards in nine plays on that scoring drive and the USC tackling was very sloppy after being good the first two drives.
TCU driving to end the first quarter12/30/2025 08:41:45 PM
USC will take a 3-0 lead into the second quarter but TCU is marching and has the ball at the USC 13-yard line with a 1st and 10.
TCU gets the game’s first takeaway12/30/2025 08:35:22 PM
Jayden Maiava throws a dangerous pass down the middle of the field against a covered Nela Tupou. TCU safety Jamel Johnson gets the pick. It’s his fifth interception of the year and the first turnover of the game.
USC defense showing up against TCU12/30/2025 08:28:14 PM
Two possessions and two three-and-outs for the TCU offense. The Trojans have given up just 11 yards in two drives, allowing just 1.8 yards per play.
USC takes the early lead12/30/2025 08:20:46 PM
USC kicker Ryon Sayeri drills a 40-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter.
USC defense gets a three-and-out12/30/2025 08:16:02 PM
The USC defense gets a run stop stuff on 3rd and one as the Trojans force a TCU punt on the opening possession. USC takes over at its own 46-yard line with 10:31 remaining in the first quarter.
USC defensive starters12/30/2025 08:14:35 PM
Kameryn Crawford, Jide Abasiri, Keeshawn Silver and Braylon Shelby start across the defensive line. Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker are at linebacker. Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher are the safeties. DeCarlos Nicholson and Marcelles Williams at corner, with Alex Graham at nickel.
Trojans punt on their opening possession12/30/2025 08:10:56 PM
USC ran it on three of its first six snaps but Maiava couldn’t connect with Tanook Hines over the middle on 3rd and 8 and the Trojans have to punt on their opening possession. TCU will take over at its own 15-yard line with 12:16 remaining in the first quarter.
Hayden Treter to start at left guard12/30/2025 07:59:07 PM
Without starting guard Alani Noa and key reserve guard Micah Banuelos, USC will run backup lineman Hayden Treter out as the starting left guard. Treter spent the year as the No. 6 lineman when USC went with a jumbo extra lineman. But this will be his first college start.
USC team captains12/30/2025 07:57:55 PM
The team captains for the Trojans tonight are safety Christian Pierce, wide receiver Jaden Richardson, offensive lineman Tobias Raymond and defensive linemen Keeshawn Silver and Jide Abasiri.
Waymond Jordan warming up12/30/2025 07:49:38 PM
USC running back Waymond Jordan hasn’t played since the midpoint of the season after getting injured early against Michigan. He warmed up very lightly before the final game of the season against UCLA but it was clear he wouldn’t play in that game. He’s listed as “questionable” tonight but is warming up with a little more pace tonight. We’ll see if he plays. With starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon out, getting Jordan back would be a huge boost for the USC offense.
USC playing without dozens of players12/30/2025 07:46:33 PM
The USC Trojans will line up with just six players starting this game where they started Game 1 of the 2025 regular season. On offense, that’s just quarterback Jayden Maiava and right tackle Justin Tauanuu. On defense, that’s defensive end Kameryn Crawford, defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, middle linebacker Desman Stephens and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.
The players listed on the availability report as being “out” for this game (and it isn’t even close to a complete list), includes:
RB Eli Sanders
RB Bryan Jackson
WR Makai Lemon
WR Ja’Kobi Lane
WR DJ Jordan
TE Walker Lyons
TE Lake McRee
OG Micah Banuelos
OC Kilian O’Connor
OT Elijah Paige
OG Alani Noa
DT Devan Thompkins
DT Jahkeem Stewart
DE Anthony Lucas
LB Eric Gentry
LB Anthony Beavers Jr
LB Matai Tagoa’i
S Kamari Ramsey
S Bishop Fitzgerald
CB Braylon Conley
DB Prophet Brown