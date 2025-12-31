USC defense can't wrap up a win in overtime loss Alamo Bowl loss to TCU

Kicker Ryon Sayeri now holds the single-season USC record for field goals in a season. He hits from 41 yards out, giving him three makes tonight and 20 for the season. That breaks a tie with Quin Rodriguez (1990) and Ryan Killeen (2003) and Sayeri now stands alone in the USC record book.

It’s 24-14 USC with 9:37 remaining in the game.