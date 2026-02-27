Makai Lemon Credits Chad Savage for Growth and Development at NFL Combine, Models Grit After Amon-Ra St. Brown

When USC wide receiver Makai Lemon stepped to the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the questions were predictable.

Speed. Route tree. Separation. Ceiling.

Lemon’s most telling answer, though, had nothing to do with forty times or vertical jumps.

It was about development.

Asked who played the biggest role in his growth as a player, Lemon didn’t pause.

“I’d say Chad Savage, for sure,” Lemon said. “In the film room, just bringing out things that I maybe didn’t see. Breaking down defenses and offenses. And then in position drills, just working on my technique. So I applaud him for that for sure.”

For USC Trojans football, that kind of endorsement carries weight.

Player development is the lifeblood of a position room. When a former Trojan gets to the Combine stage and immediately points back to his position coach, it reinforces what those inside the building already know. And when that player leaves campus as a Biletnikoff Award winner, it only strengthens the message.

Savage’s imprint is all over Lemon’s tape — in the way he diagnoses coverage, in the tempo he uses to set up defenders, and in the detail at the top of routes. The confidence you see now didn’t happen by accident.

It was built.

"Chad Savage for sure."



USC wide receiver Makai Lemon talks USC Tight Ends / Inside Receivers Coach Chad Savage and how he helped with his development. #NFL #NFLCombine2026 pic.twitter.com/Nzw4LcWKxp — Mike Patton 🏈🎤🖋 (@MikePatton82) February 27, 2026

Film Room to Field

Lemon’s comment about Savage “bringing out things that I maybe didn’t see” says more than it appears on the surface.

Inside receiver is a processing position. It’s leverage recognition. Safety rotation. Understanding where voids will open before they actually do. The difference between playing fast and thinking fast shows up in half-steps and angles.

Savage sharpened that lens.

It wasn’t passive film study. It was active correction. Why that nickel is shaded inside. How that linebacker depth affects your stem. What your eyes need to see pre-snap to confirm the coverage post-snap.

And then it carried to the practice field.

Position drills. Footwork at the top. Hand combat versus physical slots and nickels. Pacing through zone windows. Finishing through contact in traffic.

The mental and the mechanical merged.

By midseason, Lemon wasn’t just running routes — he was controlling them.

Growth in Year One

When Lemon arrived in 2023, the burst and competitiveness were obvious. What needed refinement was the nuance.

Inside receivers live in congestion. They have to see the whole field while bodies collapse around them. They have to adjust on the fly and still be physical in the run game.

That growth showed up over time.

Sharper breaks. Better tempo variation. More efficient movement in tight space. A player who looked increasingly comfortable operating in the middle of the field rather than just surviving it.

That’s coached development.

And when Lemon had a national platform in Indianapolis, he made sure the credit was properly assigned.

Modeling the Grit

When asked which NFL player he studies or models his game after, Lemon didn’t overthink it.

“I’d probably say Amon-Ra St. Brown,” he said.

The comparison isn’t about flash. It’s about edge.

Lemon pointed to the grit — the way St. Brown impacts the game even when the ball isn’t coming his way. Blocking. Physicality. Competitive temperament. Consistency snap after snap.

That’s the blueprint Lemon respects.

An inside receiver who affects winning beyond the stat line.

A Family Moment

There was also a quieter moment at the podium.

Asked if he had to choose one person to shout out, Lemon smiled.

“My little sister who’s here, Cass.”

Simple. Genuine.

Development doesn’t happen in isolation. The support system travels with you — from high school fields to the Coliseum to Indianapolis.

On a stage built to measure speed and explosiveness, Lemon chose to talk about coaching, grit, and family.

That says as much about his foundation as any number he’ll put up on a testing sheet.