Skip to main content
USC
Join Now

Measurements, performances and notes from the USC Trojans at the 2026 NFL Combine

Erik-McKinneyby: Erik McKinney11 minutes agoErikTMcKinney
USC defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (DL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
USC defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (DL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

How the seven USC Trojans in attendance performed at the 2026 NFL Combine held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Join for $1
then billed annually
WeAreSC
+
+
One subscription: The best USC Trojans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz