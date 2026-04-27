Monday's Morass: What If USC's Draft Numbers Tell The Story?

On the Mondays I tend to drift into the land of pointless USC hypotheticals — the “what-ifs.” What could have happened if X happened instead of Y? What should happen next week? Or just whatever random debris floats through the college football brain.

The NFL Draft is over and the Trojan results tell the story–USC is getting closer to where it needs to be.

What if there have only been 17 Trojans drafted in Riley’s four years at USC?

For a program like USC Trojans football, that number doesn’t just feel low–it is low!

There have been seventeen draft picks in four years under Lincoln Riley which averages out to just over four per year. That’s not “football factory” production–those results register as a middle-of-the-pack for a program that’s supposed to be sending waves of talent to the league.

And here’s where the conversation gets uncomfortable–USC hasn’t lacked for talent. Recruiting rankings have been rising and the transfer portal additions have been headline-worthy, yet the results are declining. In case you were out of town, there were just three Trojans drafted over the weekend.

The NFL draft isn’t about hype, it’s about development. It’s about turning potential into NFL-ready players across the roster — not just at quarterback, not just at wide receiver, but in the trenches, on defense, and on special teams.

It’s time to put feelings aside, and stop circling the wagons when the draft numbers dip because it usually points to one of two things. Either USC is missing on their evaluations, or they’re not maximizing what they have.

For USC, it’s probably been a little of both, and that’s why this number matters more than people want to admit. Draft picks aren’t just a badge of honor, they’re a reflection of your program’s infrastructure. Your strength program, the coaching they receive, and an ability to prepare players for the next level.

What if USC has three offensive linemen drafted in 2027?

Elijah Paige, Tobias Raymond, and Alani Noa as well as others like Killian O’connor will be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft, and I anticipate that at least three of them will hear their names called in a bout a year.

The last time the Trojans had multiple offensive line drafted was back in 2004 when Jacob Rodgers, Lenny Vandermade, and Norm Katnik played. If USC can pull something like that off in the 2027 NFL Draft, it won’t be just a fun trivial pursuit question, it would be a benchmark.

For one, it would validate Josh Henson’s ability to evaluate talent, and at the same time rubber-stamp Zach Hanson’s ability to develop what was left in the cupboard. It would also be a direct reflection on Lincoln Riley’s biggest criticism that he is a finesse guy who can’t build physical teams in the trenches–it’s hard to call a program soft when it’s sending multiple NFL linemen out in one cycle.

Then there is the eyeball test and the results on the field from having three linemen drafted. It will show a few things, including the ability to protect the QB–running the ball when need and want to–not to mention being the bully instead of getting bullied.

The 2004 NFL Draft group (Rodgers, Vandermade, Katnik) came from a roster that imposed its will on their opponents. If 2027 can mirror that, USC won’t just be producing offensive linemen like they’re “expected” —it could also mean a playoff appearance since there are no more split National Championships.

What if USC wins 10 or more games in 2026–will it affect the 2027 NFL Draft?

If USC wins 10 or more games in 2026, logic says the Trojans should have a strong 2027 draft. And once that happens, the conversation immediately shifts from “Can USC get back?” to “Who’s stopping them?”

That’s the power USC football can wield–winning games leads to better recruiting, and the better personnel leads to more “Projans.”

Here’s the thing, winning more games does not necessarily guarantee bigger draft numbers. NFL teams don’t just care that you won more games — they also care how individuals perform. GM’s and personnel directors want to gauge how draft-eligible players perform during high-pressure situations.

Some of the things they look for…

How did a player do in a high-leverage situation–for example, did the offensive lineman move his man or did he get moved?

Is a player doing it against San Jose St but not Ohio St.?

Does the player respond positively after making a mistake, or does he allow it to carry over and linger?

Winning 10+ games doesn’t guarantee a big draft class. However, if USC pairs that kind of season with a loaded 2027 draft-eligible pool of players, then you’re looking at something the program hasn’t had in years which is what the NFL is looking for on Sundays.

