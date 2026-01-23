Skip to main content
USC
Join Now

Musings from Arledge: Is Gary Patterson the right choice right now for the USC Trojans?

by: Chris Arledge46 minutes ago

loading...

You may also like

Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz