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Potential 2026 national breakouts for USC football

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino51 minutes agoChrisNTrevino
USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart
USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart (acscottphotography/WeAreSC)

Several national breakout contenders on the 2026 USC football roster.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz