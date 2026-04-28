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Projected salaries, signing bonuses for USC's 2026 NFL Draft picks

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino1 hour agoChrisNTrevino
Lemon
Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A look at the projected salaries for USC's 2026 NFL Draft picks.

$1 for 4 months
then billed annually
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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz