RB Waymond Jordan out for remainder of USC spring camp

Running back Waymond Jordan will miss the remainder of 2026 USC spring camp head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday. Jordan underwent a small procedure to “clean up” his ankle that was injured last year. Riley added that Jordan will be back for summer.

“Waymo had to have a little cleanup in his ankle,” said Riley. “He won’t be here through spring, but he’ll be full-go in the summer.”

The Florida native was an early breakout for USC’s offense in 2025 before suffering a broken ankle in the win over Michigan. Jordan rushed for 576 yards and five scores with 6.5 yards per carry over his first six games. Jordan also added seven receptions for 55 yards.

There was a chance for Jordan to come back late in the 2025 season, including the bowl game, but USC opted to give him the extra recovery.

Jordan was the No. 1 JUCO running back in the 2025 cycle out of Hutchinson Community College. He was a three-star prospect after rushing for 1,614 yards on 218 carries (7.4 avg.) with 20 TDs over 12 games.

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RB Outlook

Waymond Jordan is poised to be one of USC’s most important players for 2026 as one of the top running backs in the country. But the offense is also blessed with another high-caliber starter in King Miller, who rushed for 972 yards and eight scores in injury relief.

USC football added two running backs signees in the 2026 cycle, both four-star prospects in Westlake Village (Calif.) Thousand Oaks recruit Deshonne Redeaux and Painesville (Ohio) recruit Shahn Alston. Both freshmen are capable of contributing this season after monster senior seasons. The room also returns redshirt freshman Riley Wormley, who contributed late last season.

The Trojans will wrap up spring camp on April 4th. The season will open Aug. 29th in Week 0 against San Jose State.

Jordan is the one of three players shut down for the end of spring along with tight ends Walter Matthews and Tucker Ashcraft. All three are expected to be ready for the season opener.