Father's Day Reflections: Remembering My Dad, Loel Schrader

I think about my dad nearly every day.

I suspect most sons and daughters do, whether their father is still alive or not.

For me, it’s usually something small. A sporting event. A news story. A USC recruiting battle. Something happening in the world that I know would have generated a conversation.

There wasn’t a day that went by when my father was alive that we didn’t talk if it was at all possible.

In fact, he was usually the first person I called whenever something significant happened.

Good news. Bad news. Something involving USC. Something involving the Dodgers. Something involving the Lakers. Whatever it was, my dad was almost always the first call.

That’s one of the things I miss most.

My father, Loel Schrader, passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 87, but not a day goes by that I don’t find myself wishing I could pick up the phone and hear what he thought about something.

A Child Of The Great Depression

My dad was born in 1924 in the tiny town of Erwin, South Dakota.

I’m not sure Erwin ever had much more than 100 people living there.

The last time I visited, probably 30 years ago, the house my dad grew up in looked like it was about ready to fall over. The grocery store was gone. The post office was gone. Most everything was gone.

If you lived there, you drove somewhere else to buy groceries.

That’s not unusual in farming communities throughout the Midwest.

My dad also spent time in Vienna, South Dakota, but most of the stories he told centered around Aberdeen.

Aberdeen was home.

He graduated from Central High School and remained incredibly proud of it throughout his life.

Several years after his passing, Central High inducted him into its Hall of Fame. It was a fitting honor for someone who never forgot where he came from.

For all the places he lived and all the things he accomplished, South Dakota never left him.

Loel Schrader was a Midwest guy through and through.

There wasn’t a day later in his life that he didn’t talk about moving back to Aberdeen. He almost did in 1980 when our family relocated to Mendota Heights, Minnesota, but California eventually called him back.

He never made it back to South Dakota permanently, but he visited often.

On many of those trips, I was fortunate enough to tag along.

The War Years

At 17 years old, shortly after graduating from high school, my father and two of his closest friends enlisted in the military.

One joined the Army.

His best friend, Wayne DeVries, joined the Marines.

My dad joined the Navy.

Eventually, he found himself serving in the South Pacific during World War II.

There was one story from those years that stayed with him for the rest of his life.

Before one deployment, my dad missed the submarine he had originally been assigned to. Through circumstances completely beyond his control, he arrived late.

His replacement boarded instead.

That submarine was later sunk.

The young man who took my father’s place never came home.

My father carried that reality with him forever.

He rarely talked about it, but when he did, you could see how deeply it affected him. Even decades later, World War II documentaries would often bring him to tears.

One missed assignment changed everything.

Someone else lost his life.

My father got to live his.

He never forgot that.

Finding Journalism

When the war ended, my father found journalism.

His first newspaper job was with the Ridder newspaper chain in Grand Forks, North Dakota. That company would eventually become the well-known Knight Ridder newspaper organization.

After several years there, he transferred to the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch in Minnesota, where he worked as a sportswriter.

Eventually, family members convinced my parents to take a look at California.

They came out.

They loved it.

And they stayed.

My father joined the Long Beach Press-Telegram, where he would spend the majority of his career.

Anaheim became home.

Later, Huntington Beach.

Back then, newspaper reporters covered whatever needed covering.

There weren’t always specialized beats and carefully defined roles.

You did whatever job needed to be done.

And my dad was never afraid of work.

How USC Entered The Picture

One day in the early 1960s, shortly after USC hired John McKay, the Press-Telegram suddenly found itself without a Trojans beat writer.

The sports editor gathered everyone together and asked a simple question.

“Has anyone here ever covered football?”

My dad raised his hand.

Apparently his football experience consisted of keeping score at a game one time.

That was enough.

At least nobody bothered asking any follow-up questions.

The assignment became his.

And it changed his life.

My dad was one of those people who simply figured things out.

If there was a job to do, he found a way to do it.

No excuses.

No complaints.

Just go to work.

That mentality carried him through decades covering USC football.

A Front-Row Seat To History

Think about the timing.

My father’s USC beat career began with John McKay.

He witnessed four national championships during the McKay era.

He covered John Robinson and another national title.

He watched generations of great players come through Heritage Hall.

Back then, relationships between reporters and athletic departments were entirely different.

One of my father’s closest friends became longtime USC sports information director Don Anderson.

I still remember Don and his wife pulling into our driveway to have dinner with my parents.

Those friendships lasted decades.

The business has changed.

The people are still good people, but access isn’t what it once was.

Relationships today are far different from those during my father’s era.

He covered USC during a time when trust mattered and friendships often lasted long after the stories were written.

Pete Carroll And The Right Guy

One of my favorite memories involving my dad came when USC hired Pete Carroll.

Like many people, my father couldn’t believe Mike Garrett had made that hire.

I remember talking with him shortly after the announcement.

He was skeptical.

Very skeptical.

Then he attended Carroll’s introductory press conference.

Later that day, I called him.

“So what do you think?”

His response was brief and to the point.

“They hired the right guy.”

That was it.

Short.

Direct.

Certain.

When I asked why, he explained that he’d spent decades around successful coaches.

John McKay.

John Robinson.

John Wooden.

Tommy Lasorda.

Pat Riley.

NFL coaches.

College coaches.

Hall of Fame coaches.

He believed great leaders shared common traits.

Something about Pete Carroll reminded him of those people.

As it turned out, he was absolutely right.

The Greatest Era In Southern California Sports

By the final decades of his career, my father had become a sports columnist.

That meant he covered everything.

The Dodgers.

The Lakers.

The Rams.

The Raiders.

USC.

UCLA.

Every major sports story in Southern California eventually crossed his desk.

And what an era it was.

The Showtime Lakers.

The Dodgers championship years.

USC football.

Legendary coaches.

Hall of Fame athletes.

It’s difficult to imagine a better time to be a sportswriter in Southern California.

My father had a front-row seat to all of it.

But when I think about him today, I don’t think about the championships.

I don’t think about the famous athletes or coaches.

I think about the phone calls.

I think about always having someone to call.

Someone who listened.

Someone who cared.

Someone who almost always had the right perspective.

Father’s Day is a reminder of how fortunate we are to have those people in our lives.

And if you’re lucky enough to still have your dad around, pick up the phone and call him.

Trust me.

One day you’ll wish you could.

Happy Father’s Day, Pop.

I still think about you every day.