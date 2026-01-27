Rivals names USC defensive end Luke Wafle No. 1 overall in 2026 recruiting class
Where did every USC Trojans signee finish in the final Rivals300 and what was their movement from the previous edition of the ranking?...
USC Trojans defensive line signee Jaimeon Winfield finished as the No. 11 overall prospect in the final Rivals300 ranking for the 2026 class....
USC’s wide receiver board is starting to get busy — and this upcoming stretch of visits is no accident. The Trojans will host Miami wide receiver...
It’s time for THE LATEST edition of 10 QUESTIONS (Q&A) for 2026, and this week’s lineup is loaded. We’re diving into some of the hottest USC...
USC’s 2027 recruiting class is still in its early stages, but one thing is already clear: the Trojans are building the foundation of their defensive...
If you spend enough time around elite wide receivers, you start to notice patterns. A lot of them want attention. A lot of them want assurances. A...
Most people saw what Trent Mosley was capable of this past season once he finally got healthy and started playing at full speed. Mosley missed a...
Some recruits arrive at the Poly Bowl to impress coaches and scouts. Then some recruits arrive with a story — and a connection that makes you sit up...
Four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster from DeSoto, Texas is officially a Trojan. The playmaker signed with USC and will enroll in June, bringing a...
Four-star edge rusher KJ Green from Georgia has that rare combination of production and personality. You don’t just notice him for the 19 sacks, 140...
For Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the call wasn’t just an invite. It was validation. When Williams learned he’d be playing in the Navy...
The moment finally arrived. On Saturday in San Antonio, on one of the biggest stages available to a high school prospect, Mater Dei four-star...
When you’re recruiting one of the top offensive line classes in the country, there are bound to be bumps. For USC offensive line signee Vlad...
Some guys react to an All-American Bowl invite with celebration, USC running back signee Deshonne Redeaux is using this week as a platform. You line...
San Antonio has a way of stripping things down. No recruiting visits. No fan bases. No speculation. Just football — and in this case, one of the...
The scene is set. Saturday. San Antonio. Navy All-American Bowl. A stage big enough to match the decision. Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn...
Let’s start here. When an event limits itself to around 80 players total, nobody’s confused about why they’re there. This isn’t developmental. This...
USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson has quietly been building momentum in Northern California, and this week’s visit to Turlock (CA)...
USC Recruiting Rundown: Coaches on the Road This Week By Wednesday, USC’s 2026 prospects will largely be back on campus, except for those...
With the Navy All-American Bowl pulling several of USC’s top cornerback targets to Texas this week, Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed will be...
USC wide receivers coach Chad Savage will be on the road this week, and the stops he’s making provide a clear snapshot of how USC is shaping its 2027...
When USC hired Trovon Reed in early 2025, it wasn’t a splashy move nationally. Internally, though, it was viewed as a necessary one. USC needed...
The USC Trojans are set to host a talented ACC defensive lineman as Lincoln Riley's program looks to add defensive talent via the transfer portal....
USC will have plenty of eyes on it this weekend, and not just because the Trojans are pushing toward the heart of the transfer recruiting window....
According to a report, the USC Trojans are one of five programs the nation's No. 1 transfer portal prospect is planning to visit in the coming week....
Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.