Roye Oliver Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked In With USC

One of USC’s most important receiver commits in the 2027 class doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

Arizona wide receiver Roye Oliver was back on campus this weekend for his official visit, and after speaking with people around the situation, the feeling is that his recruitment is essentially over.

In today’s recruiting world, you never say never. But USC feels very good about where things stand with Oliver.

The Hamilton High School standout has been a priority for quite some time, and that’s largely because of what he’s done on the football field.

Last season, Oliver put up video game numbers, catching 92 passes for 1,839 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also returned two punts for scores and earned National Sophomore of the Year honors.

Simply put, there aren’t many receivers in the country producing at that level.

One thing that helped USC from the beginning was its relationship with receivers coach Chad Savage. Savage offered Oliver years ago before arriving at USC, and that connection carried over once he joined Lincoln Riley’s staff.

The Trojans got involved early, stayed consistent, and never really backed off.

Arizona State made its push, and there were obvious family ties there. Oregon also worked to get involved. But throughout the process, USC remained in a strong position.

Now, after another trip to Los Angeles, all indications are that Oliver is firmly committed to the Trojans and focused on helping build USC’s future recruiting classes.

For USC, it’s another example of early evaluation paying off.

The Trojans identified Oliver before much of the country, built a strong relationship, and ultimately landed one of the most productive young receivers in the nation.

Those are the types of recruiting wins Chad Bowden and company have been stacking, and Roye Oliver looks like another one.