Seven USC Trojans invited to 2026 NFL Combine

Seven USC Trojans have been invited to participate in the 2026 NFL Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday morning. The Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. Live coverage will begin on February 26 and air on NFL Network.

The full list of Trojans who will be in attendance:

Wide receiver Makai Lemon

Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane

Tight end Lake McRee

Defensive end Anthony Lucas

Linebacker Eric Gentry

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald

Safety Kamari Ramsey

Notes on those invited:

* Lemon is viewed as a sure-thing first-round pick at this point, so it’ll be interesting to see if he participates in any drills or testing at the combine. Most mock drafts have him headed to the Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 13 or the New York Jets at pick No. 16.

* Lane is seen as a Day 2 pick in the second or third round, but he helped himself with a good showing at the Senior Bowl.

* McRee is the No. 8 tight end in Mel Kiper Jr’s positional rankings right now.

* PFF has Lucas ranked as the No. 71 overall prospect heading into the draft and the No. 14 edge defender.

* The weight and strength numbers will be something to watch for Gentry as he goes through the process, but it wouldn’t be surprising if at least one defensive staff is going to fall in love with his potential and unique abilities at the linebacker spot. He helped himself with his play during practices at the Shrine Bowl and could do the same with good Combine workouts.

* NFL Draft Buzz has both Ramsey and Fitzgerald among the top 10 safety prospects at this point in the process. Ramsey checks in at No. 6 and Fitzgerald is No. 9. ESPN’s Matt Miller has Ramsey going No. 40 overall with the 8th pick of the second round to the Kansas City Chiefs.