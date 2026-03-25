Spring Camp Takeaways, Day 8: USC's Return To Camp

The USC Trojans are back.

After a week away, USC’s head coach made it clear—-it’s time to take off the training wheels for the final two weeks of spring camp. Which means this isn’t about easing back in, it’s about getting to work. For the most part, the roster returns healthy. Bodies look refreshed. Legs have a little more bounce. But now comes the shift—from installation and teaching to execution and competition.

What does Lincoln Riley anticipate for the next two weeks?

For Lincoln Riley, the message coming out of the break is pretty simple.–Clean it up!

The first half of USC’s spring camp had its purpose—installation, teaching, building the foundation, and by Riley’s own admission, the team did a solid job attacking those goals. Now comes the shift.

“The first half we had some specific goals. Um felt like we did a pretty good job in most areas attacking those, but then the second half is different, right, said Riley.– The second half should be better–it should be cleaner. There should be less mental mistakes, right? There should be more guys progressing fundamentally within our schemes. Um, so we really challenged them that, you know, the training wheels are off now. We got to go!”

Doing my best Muleshoe coach speak translation–the gloves are off. This is where the details matter more and the margin for error gets smaller. This where the players aren’t just hearing the coaching points, they’re executing them.

Riley made it clear to the team. No more learning on the fly—it’s about proving you’ve learned

Spring Break Hangover

One of my questions coming out of the break was simple…what kind of team was going to show up?

The last time the media saw USC practice, the players were in shorts, spiders, and helmets. Casual Friday vibes heading into a long weekend.

So naturally, you wonder a little bit on the first day back…Is the energy there–or is this one of those “need a day to recover from the vacation” type of practices? From what was visible, it felt a little lowkey.

Not bad. I’m not trying to pull the fire alarm and cause a panic attack, however, they came back to work wearing shorts and shoulder pads. Now, to be fair, most of the real work happens outside the media viewing window when the tempo usually ramps up and the coaching gets louder.

However, from these untrained eyes, there was just a slight sense of easing back into it despite Coach Trumain Carroll squeezing in a conditioning day on Monday.

Splitting spring camp into two halves always comes with a bit of risk. You just hope the reset refreshes the body without slowing the momentum.

Word Of The Day–“Leverage.”

Just another reminder that the details don’t take days off.

When Mike Ekeler has the entire team’s attention, it usually means one thing—something important is about to be emphasized. On Day 8, “leverage” was the focus.

One thing that hasn’t changed since the first day of camp is the attention to detail, especially on special teams. And it ties directly into what Gary Patterson wanted coming into spring—simplify communication. Take calls from full sentences down to a single word.

Or even better… a hand signal. On special teams, it’s as simple as a hand. Left hand up—leverage left.

Right hand up—leverage right. Use the sideline as an extra defender or funnel the returner into a wave of Trojans closing in.

Mike Ekeler and Gary Patterson are going to make Lincoln Riley’s job a lot easier.