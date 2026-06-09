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The 2026 USC War Chest: Ranking top pipeline prospects (Pt. 2)

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino19 hours agoChrisNTrevino
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Photo via USC Athletics

The USC War Chest takes a look at the top up-and-coming prospects in the Trojan program.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz