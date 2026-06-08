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Top 5 opposing LBs on USC football's 2026 schedule

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino1 hour agoChrisNTrevino
Mason Posa
Mason Posa had his first career sack against Middle Tennessee State.

A look at the Top 5 linebackers the Trojans will face on the 2026 schedule.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz