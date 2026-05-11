Skip to main content
USC
Join Now

Top 5 opposing RBs on USC football's 2026 schedule

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino20 minutes agoChrisNTrevino
Bo Jackson by Birm -- Lettermen Row
Ohio State running back Bo Jackson was elite in The Game. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

A look at the Top 5 running backs the Trojans will face on the 2026 schedule.

$1 for 3 months
then billed annually
WeAreSC
+
+
One subscription: The best USC Trojans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz