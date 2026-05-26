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Top 5 opposing TEs on USC football's 2026 schedule

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino41 minutes agoChrisNTrevino
Ben Brahmer Penn State Football On3
Nov 22, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass in their game with the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

A look at the Top 5 tight ends the Trojans will face on the 2026 schedule.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz