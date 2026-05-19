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Top 5 opposing WRs on USC football's 2026 schedule

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino2 hours agoChrisNTrevino
Charlie Becker Indiana
Nov 1, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Photo Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A look at the Top 5 wide receivers the Trojans will face on the 2026 schedule.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz