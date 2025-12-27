Tracking the returners: Which 2025 Trojans remain un-signed by USC?

As the USC Trojans continue to announce the players who have re-signed with the team for the 2026 season, who are the big names remaining?
Join for $1
then billed annually
WeAreSC
One subscription: The best USC Trojans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.
Already a subscriber?
Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)
Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.