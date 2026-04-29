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Trojans in the NFL: 44 USC players on rosters after 2026 draft

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino1 hour agoChrisNTrevino
Lemon (1)
Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A full rundown of USC players on NFL rosters broken up by positions and teams.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz