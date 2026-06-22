USC 2026 DT signee Malik Brooks delays enrollment for JUCO

USC 2026 DL signee Malik Brooks announced Monday he will not enroll with the Trojans, instead heading to junior college. The three-star signee out of Downey will play next season at Southwest College in California.

Brooks confirmed to WeAreSC.com that he is still committed to USC and plans to enroll at some point.

Brooks was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2026 class, No. 1,522 overall and the No. 147 defensive tackle. The 6-foot-3, 350-pounds Brooks offers massive size as a proto-typical nose tackle but was projected to need time to develop.

Brooks was one of three signees slated to enrollee this summer with most of the class joining in the winter. The other two summer enrollees included receivers Boobie Feaster and Roderick Tezeno.

Brooks, who originally hails from Georgia, chose the Trojans over offers from UCLA, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Washington, Texas A&M and Florida.

“It really meant a lot to me,” he said of his signing. “This was my dad’s dream school. So, it meant everything—to my mom, my little sister.”

Defensive Line Outlook

The loss of Malik Brooks stings for the upcoming season, but it’s a loss the Trojans can afford. Brooks was not expected to play right away, in need of a redshirt to shape his frame and build more strength.

USC already has plenty of young defensive tackle talent competing for snaps, including five-star signee Jamieon Winfeild and four-star Tomuhini Topui.

But Brooks’ rare size as a legit 350 pounds would’ve been a nice boost to the depth chart from a scout team perspective. The Trojans only boast one defensive tackle over 330 pounds with Jah Jarrett at 370 pounds.

USC is light on overall veteran experience but returns plenty of snaps between junior Jide Abasiri and Michigan State transfer Alex Van Sumeran. The Trojans also return sophomores Jahkeem Stewart, a freshman All-American, and Floyd Boucard.

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