USC 2027 Targets in the UPDATED Rivals300
With the release of the updated Rivals300 for the 2027 class, USC finds itself firmly embedded near the top of the West Coast talent board — and heavily involved with a significant number of nationally ranked prospects.
Southern California, in particular, is loaded — especially in the secondary — and USC has made a very intentional effort to re-establish in-state dominance. Several of these Rivals300 prospects have already attended multiple games, junior days and spring practices. Communication has been consistent. The message has been clear.
We are now a little more than nine months from signing day. That’s still enough time for things to shift — visits to happen, official season momentum to matter, NIL conversations to intensify — but we’re no longer operating in the distant future. Decisions will start tightening up sooner rather than later.
Rankings will fluctuate. New offers will go out. A few national programs will inevitably surge.
But as it stands today, USC is in strong early position with multiple Rivals300 prospects — and if the Trojans close on even a handful of their top in-state targets, the 2027 class could become a foundational defensive group moving forward.
Below is a positional breakdown of the USC-offered prospects currently ranked in the Rivals300 — and where things stand heading into the stretch run toward signing day.
USC forecasts taking around 15-18 players in its 2027 recruiting class, so while it won’t be an impressively large class like the 35 signed in 2026, it’s shaping up to be a Top 10 class at worst.
Top 2027 USC Targets in the Rivals300
As of the latest update, the following 2027 prospects with USC offers are ranked inside the Rivals national Top 300:
Top 25
- No. 16 – LB Kaden Henderson
- No. 26 – WR Nick Lennear (June 5-7 USC Official Visit)
Top 50
- No. 27 – Edge Mekai Brown
- No. 36 – ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson
- No. 41 – RB Landen Williams-Callis
- No. 42 – WR Jaden Upshaw
Top 60
- No. 53 – WR Eric McFarland (June 5-7 USC Official Vosit)
- No. 56 – DL Marcus Fakatou
Top 100
- No. 74 – LB Toa Satele
- No. 79 – SAF Jayden Aparicio-Bailey
- No. 93 – CB Danny Lang (New to the Rivals300)
- No. 98 – WR Quentin Hale (USC Commit)
Top 125
- No. 109 – TE Rahzario Edwards
- No. 111 – WR Osani Gayles
- No. 121 – OL Jake Hildebrand
Top 175
- No. 158 – SAF Khalil Terry (Notre Dame Commit)
- No. 172 – Edge Alifeleti Tuihalamaka
Top 200
- No. 182 – DL George Toia
Top 250
- No. 203 – WR Eli Woodard (USC Commit/New to the Rivals300)
- No. 208 – SAF Gavin Williams
- No. 224 – CB Aaryn Washington (USC Commit)
- No. 239 – OL Lincoln Mageo
- No. 243 – Edge KJ Green
Top 300
- No. 255 – RB Jeremy Adenyanju
- No. 267 – CB Duvay Williams
- No. 283 – DL Elija Harmon
- No. 290 – QB Dane Weber