USC Commits Unveil New Look During First 2026 Official Visit Weekend

The USC Trojans first fielded a football team in the fall of 1888.

On Nov. 14, 1888, USC played its first football game and defeated the Alliance Athletic Club 16-0. Needless to say, college football looked a lot different back then than it does today.

Truthfully, it doesn’t even look like it did 10 years ago.

The sport continues to evolve. The transfer portal changed everything, as did NIL and conference realignment. Uniforms have changed, too.

USC, however, has largely remained USC.

The Trojans’ cardinal and gold remain one of the most recognizable looks in all of sports, not just college football. Outside of a few minor tweaks here and there, USC has stayed steadfastly consistent with its football uniforms over the decades.

The program cycled through various looks during its early years before settling into a version of the uniform that remained largely unchanged from the early 1970s through Pete Carroll’s second season in 2002, when shoulder stripes were added.

Since then, most changes have been subtle enough that only hardcore USC fans would notice them.

That’s part of the appeal.

USC’s brand is built on tradition. When fans turn on a game and see the cardinal jerseys, gold pants and Trojan helmet, they immediately know what they’re looking at.

The Latest Uniform Buzz

At the same time, there’s always been a segment of the fan base curious about what alternative uniforms might look like.

Over the years, fans have discussed everything from all-black uniforms to throwback concepts and alternate helmet designs. More recently, another look has started generating conversation: an all-white USC uniform.

That discussion picked up Friday during USC’s official visit weekend.

The Trojans hosted 13 official visitors, including 12 committed prospects and one uncommitted recruit, offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola from Hawaii. During the traditional photo shoot portion of the visit, several recruits posed wearing an all-white USC uniform combination featuring cardinal accents.

The reaction was immediate.

Photos quickly circulated among recruits, families and USC fans, with many praising the clean look.

Recruits, Players And Staff Are Fans Of The Look

More interestingly, sources inside the program tell WeAreSC that both recruits and current players have been overwhelmingly positive about the all-white uniforms.

While USC’s public position remains that there are no current plans to wear alternate football uniforms during games, there are influential people within the program who reportedly like the concept.

One of them is USC General Manager Chad Bowden.

According to multiple sources, Bowden is a fan of the all-white look and believes it resonates with recruits. If there are to be some alternate uniforms added to the lineup, support from someone like Bowden will be vital.

To be clear, there has been no decision made regarding alternate uniforms. There is no timetable or announced plan to wear them during a game.

Could USC Eventually Make The Jump?

But college football has changed.

Programs across the country have become more willing to balance tradition with recruiting appeal.

Last season, Nebraska wore all-black uniforms when USC traveled to Lincoln. Schools that once resisted alternate uniforms have increasingly embraced them as part of their recruiting and branding efforts.

Even within USC athletics, alternative uniforms are nothing new. The Trojan basketball program has worn black uniforms and has also utilized special pink uniforms during breast cancer awareness initiatives.

Would football ever follow a similar path? That’s the question.

The reality is that if recruits love something, players love something, influential decision-makers inside the building love something, and fans support it, ideas tend to gain traction over time.

Never Say Never

None of that guarantees USC will ever take the field wearing all-white uniforms. But it’s no longer a conversation happening only on message boards. For now, the all-white uniforms remain part of official visit photo shoots.

What happens beyond that remains to be seen.

But judging by the reaction inside and outside the program, this probably isn’t the last time USC fans will be talking about them.