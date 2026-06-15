USC Baseball: Hawaii's Keith Zuniga hired as new pitching coach

USC baseball filled a massive hole in its staff with fast-rising Hawaii assistant Keith Zuniga as the program’s next pitching coach.

Zuniga is considered one of the best young assistant coaches in baseball after turning Hawaii into an elite pitching program. The Rainbow Warriors have finished Top 20 in ERA the last three seasons, a feat matched only by North Carolina, Oregon State and UC Santa Barbara.

Zuniga confirmed the hire on social media on Monday.

Mahalo Nui Loa Hawaii 💚🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Bs8DanxyJh — Keith Zuniga (@kzune24) June 14, 2026

Hawaii finished No. 3 in the country in ERA (3.45) this past season, one spot ahead of the Trojans. The team also finished Top 10 nationally in WHIP (4th), hits allowed per nine innings (5th), shutouts (3rd) and opponent batting average (5th).

Zuniga produced an All-America in junior RHP Isaiah Magdaleno this season. He is the first All-American honor for the program since 2020. The L.A. native finished fifth in WHIP (0.92), sixth in hits allowed per nine innings (5.38), and 13th in ERA (2.36).

USC will be the fifth coaching stop for Zuniga, who has stints at New Mexico and Bethune-Cookman prior to Hawaii.

Zuniga is also the National Team Development Program pitching coach for USA Baseball, his third summer with the organization.

The former pitcher posted a 2.85 ERA during his two seasons at Bethune-Cookman. Prior to that he spent two seasons at Pima Community College. He was drafted in the 35th round by the Miami Marlins in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Big Shoes to Fill

Head coach Andy Stankiewicz was in need of a new pitching coach after the departure of Sean Allen, who accepted the head coaching position at Lamar.

Allen molded USC into one of the best pitching staffs in the country behind starters Mason Edwards and Grant Govel. Both were recently named NCBWA All-Americans, Edwards on the first team and Govel on second team. Sophomore Andrew Johnson was also part of the staff that finished No. 4 in the nation in ERA (3.50).

USC will look to build off its breakout 2026 campaign that saw it finish 48-18. The Trojans came two outs away from their first College World Series in 2001.

Keith Zuniga should have plenty to work with next season with the expected return of Johnson, who was USC’s best pitcher in the postseason. USC recently added Long Beach State RHP reliever Tyler Gebb.