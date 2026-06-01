USC baseball routs No. 11 Texas A&M 14-3, forces do-or-die game

The 2026 NCAA Baseball Championships did not get off to the best start for USC baseball with an upset loss in the opening game Friday.

But Sunday proved to be for the Trojans as they won back-to-back elimination games, including a dominating 14-3 win over No. 11 Texas A&M in the Regional Final night game.

WE AINT HEAR NO BELL 😤



We’ll see you tomorrow. Winner takes all ✌️#FightOn x @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/YobnMsPxlR — USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) June 1, 2026

The victory handed the host Aggies their first loss of the regional and sets up a winner-take-all game on Monday for a spot in the Super Regional. The winner will play No. 5 North Carolina.

Sophomore pitcher Andrew Johnson put forth a masterful performance on Sunday with 7.1 innings of work with just nine hits and three runs allowed. He also struck out four. It’s the second time this season Johnson has gone at least seven innings.

Johnson gave up a solo home run in the first inning to energize the Aggie home crowd, but USC ambushed senior Ethan Darden for four runs to chase him off after two outs. He blanked the Aggies offense for three consecutive innings before they scratched out a second run in the fifth.

Junior Andrew Lamb really broke the game open in the third inning with a three-run home run, giving him a team-high five RBIs on the night and a 7-1 lead. Aguie Lopez made it 9-1 with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Overall, five Trojans finished with at least two RBIs.

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The Trojans added five more runs over the 7th and 8th innings to lock down the win.

Hot Streak

USC baseball battled back from an opening round 5-4 loss to No. 3 seed Texas State by eliminating Lamar 19-6 on Saturday. The Trojans got revenge on Texas State the following day, eliminating the Bobcats in a 15-4 afternoon win.

The Trojans have outscored opponents an eye-popping 48-3 over this three-game win regional streak since the opening loss.

It’s unclear who will take the mound on Monday, but the Trojans could throw No. 2 starter and All-Big Ten sophomore Grant Govel, who pitched Friday. USC could pair him with ace and Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Mason Edwards, who pitched Saturday.

This year marks USC baseball’s first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2001-02. The Trojans also made the Regional Finals in 2025 but were swept in back-to-back games by host Oregon State.

A win on Monday would give USC baseball its first Regional Final win since 2002.

USC baseball is coming off an impressive 2026 regular season where it won 42 games. USC also posted its best home record in program history at 32-1. The previous record was 30-3 set back in 1978.