USC baseball selected for 2026 NCAA College Station Regional

USC baseball is officially headed to Texas to compete in the College Station NCAA Regional bracket for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championships. The Trojans will be the No. 2 seed.

The Trojans (43-15) are joined by host team and No. 12 Texas A&M, Texas State and Lamar. This is USC baseball’s first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2001-02. The Trojans open with No. 3 seed Texas State beginning this coming Friday.

USC baseball is coming off an impressive 2026 regular season where the Trojans won 42 games. USC also posted its best home record in program history at 32-1. The previous record was 30-3 set back in 1978.

But USC suffered a painful loss in the Big Ten semifinals, a walk-off 7-5 loss to No. 1 UCLA. The loss ended USC’s bid to host in the Regional.

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Building Off Last Year’s Tournament

USC baseball will look to improve on its run in the NCAA Tournament from last season, making it all the way to the Regional final against Oregon State. The Trojans won their first two matchups against St. Mary’s and TCU before losing twice to the host Beavers.

The Aggies will be the biggest challenge in the bracket out of the SEC. Texas A&M finished third in the conference.

USC hasn’t faced off against Texas A&M since 2024 during the Kubota College Baseball Series. The Trojans fell 9-3 against the then-ranked No. 7 Aggies.

The Trojans boasts one of the best pitchers in the country in Mason Edwards. Edwards boasts an 8-0 record on the mound with a 1.43 ERA, second best in the nation. He was also named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.