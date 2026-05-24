USC DE Luke Wafle among ESPN's need to know true freshmen

USC true freshman defensive end Luke Wafle earned some national love this week from ESPN, named a freshman to know for 2026.

Wafle, the No. 1 overall signee in 2026, made the list along with Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and Miami offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

The five-star New Jersey native looks like a fifth-year senior and has already impressed coaches and upperclassman teammates alike with his dogged work ethic. He could see the field quickly if he continues to develop that trust in the fall. He’s an explosive defensive lineman with a well-rounded toolbox of skills to hold up against the run and pass.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Wafle was the No. 1 overall prospect via Rivals and one of the gems of USC’s No. 1 class.

“Everybody thinks he’s the No. 1 player in the country now for a reason,” defensive ends coach Shaun Nua said earlier this year. “He has the potential, he has the talent, he has the mentality, the character. So, it’s our job to make sure that we maximize that on a consistent basis. Very excited for Luke. There’s a reason why we went all the way out there to get him because of what he can bring to the team.”

Different Mentality

There are a lot of things that make Luke Wafle standout from other football players and true freshmen. For one his advanced size and strength are impressive for a first-year player. There’s also his outgoing personality and of course his No. 1 ranking.

But his mindset has also caught the attention of coaches early in his USC career.

“Just his mentality and maturity for someone that’s straight out of high school and still should be in high school for his last semester. But very, very hard on himself in everything that he does, but also still withholds the confidence to still believe in himself with his strengths,” said Nua. “Like I said earlier, he understands his weaknesses, and it’s kind of eye opening for him that there’s still a lot to learn about this game, not only just situational football, the knowledge of the game, but of him realizing his weaknesses and then trying to strengthen himself. But he’s got the mentality that’s ready for all of that.”

Wafle is in the mix to get on the field this season for the defense, part of a deep defensive end room that returns starter Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby. The Trojans also added Penn State senior transfer Zuriah Fisher.

Luke Wafle On3.com evaluation: