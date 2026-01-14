Skip to main content
USC
Join Now

USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American

Erik-McKinneyby: Erik McKinney34 minutes agoErikTMcKinney

USC Trojans freshman defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound freshman from Louisiana was a standout in his first season in cardinal and gold. Stewart finished with 18 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Stewart played on a bit of a snap count limitation all season as he dealt with a stress fracture in his foot that kept him out of the season-opener against Missouri State and nagged him the entire year. Stewart elected to hold off the necessary surgery until after the final regular-season game. Stewart’s 232 defensive snaps ranked No. 16 among USC defensive players.

Stewart is USC’s third FWAA Freshman All-American in the past three years, but the first on the defensive side of the ball since safety Calen Bullock was named as part of the 2021 class. He’s the first USC defensive lineman to earn the honor since Leonard Williams in 2012.

Full list of USC FWAA Freshman All-Americans
2001 – DL Shaun Cody
2002 – WR Mike Williams
2002 – OL Winston Justice
2003 – DB Darnell Bing
2003 – KR Reggie Bush
2004 – WR Dwayne Jarrett
2004 – OL Sam Baker
2005 – LB Rey Maualuga
2007 – DL Everson Griffen
2009 – DE Nick Perry
2010 – WR Robert Woods
2011 – WR Marqise Lee
2011 – S/LB Dion Bailey
2012 – DL Leonard Williams
2014 – OL Toa Lobendahn
2014 – CB Adoree’ Jackson
2016 – QB Sam Darnold
2019 – QB Kedon Slovis
2021 – DB Calen Bullock
2023 – PR Zachariah Branch
2024 – OL Elijah Paige
2025 – DT Jahkeem Stewart

You may also like

Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz