USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American

USC Trojans freshman defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound freshman from Louisiana was a standout in his first season in cardinal and gold. Stewart finished with 18 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Stewart played on a bit of a snap count limitation all season as he dealt with a stress fracture in his foot that kept him out of the season-opener against Missouri State and nagged him the entire year. Stewart elected to hold off the necessary surgery until after the final regular-season game. Stewart’s 232 defensive snaps ranked No. 16 among USC defensive players.

Stewart is USC’s third FWAA Freshman All-American in the past three years, but the first on the defensive side of the ball since safety Calen Bullock was named as part of the 2021 class. He’s the first USC defensive lineman to earn the honor since Leonard Williams in 2012.

Full list of USC FWAA Freshman All-Americans

2001 – DL Shaun Cody

2002 – WR Mike Williams

2002 – OL Winston Justice

2003 – DB Darnell Bing

2003 – KR Reggie Bush

2004 – WR Dwayne Jarrett

2004 – OL Sam Baker

2005 – LB Rey Maualuga

2007 – DL Everson Griffen

2009 – DE Nick Perry

2010 – WR Robert Woods

2011 – WR Marqise Lee

2011 – S/LB Dion Bailey

2012 – DL Leonard Williams

2014 – OL Toa Lobendahn

2014 – CB Adoree’ Jackson

2016 – QB Sam Darnold

2019 – QB Kedon Slovis

2021 – DB Calen Bullock

2023 – PR Zachariah Branch

2024 – OL Elijah Paige

2025 – DT Jahkeem Stewart