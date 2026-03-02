USC Has Dismissed Chad Baker-Mazara From The Team

USC announced small forward Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer a member of the Trojans men’s basketball team in a release Sunday afternoon. Baker-Mazara transferred from Auburnthis past offseason.

The 6-foot-7 Baker-Mazara appeared in 26 games for the Trojans this season, averaging a team-leading 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He played in Saturday’s 82-67 loss to Nebraska, scoring 14 points in 19 minutes of action. Following the game Trojans head coach was asked about Chad’s health after he took a hard fall. Eric Musselman said that USC’s leading scorer, Chad Baker-Mazara, told the staff he “wasn’t able to go.”

Three minutes into the second half against Nebraska, Baker-Mazara raced back to block a shot before hitting the floor hard. When he left the court he made his way to the locker room and upon his return he found a seat along the baseline near the team bench.

The timing of USC’s announcement is interesting with two games remaining in the regular-season for the Trojans (18-11, 7-11 Big Ten), who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak with just two regular season games remaining.

No reason was offered for the dismissal. However, when Coach Musselman was asked about Chad’s absence in the 2nd half, he seemed frustrated with Baker-Mazara.

Baker-Mazara, 26, has played for five college programs in six seasons, including a junior college year. After one season apiece at Duquesne and San Diego State, he spent 2022-23 at Northwest Florida State College.

While NCAA eligibility rules continue to be challenged in different levels of the court system, it is likely that Baker-Mazara’s 145-game college career is over.