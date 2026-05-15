USC DL Jahkeem Stewart and his next steps for 2026

DT coach Skyler Jones outlines the next steps for sophomore Jahkeem Stewart.
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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)
Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.