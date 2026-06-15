USC Football 2026 Schedule: Most Critical Matchup

USC football’s 2026 season opener will be here before we know it. It’s a season with a lot of expectations on head coach Lincoln Riley, entering his fifth season at the helm. The 2026 schedule will be no stroll in the park with many make-or-break games.

We decided to focus on several specific categories when it comes to the 2026 schedule, moving on to The Most Critical Matchup.

BECOME A WEARESC MEMBER TODAY! Sign up RIGHT NOW for 50 PERCENT of an annual membership price for the best coverage of USC football! Don’t Miss the SUMMER SALE!

Most Critical Matchup: Oregon (Week 4)

Location: Coliseum, Los Angeles (Calif.)

Series: 38-24-2 USC

Last Meeting: 42-27 Oregon (Eugene, 2025)

Rationale

I really don’t think there is any other choice for this category, at least in my opinion. The Trojans have to win this Oregon game. There is no other option.

USC football should enter this game undefeated after dispatching of San Jose State, Fresno State, Louisiana and Big Ten road opener Rutgers. Oregon should be the same as each will be the other’s first big test of the 2026 season. Playoff implications aside, the game will also yield recruiting juice for the victor in front of a projected massive visitor weekend.

This doesn’t need rehashing, but Oregon has had USC’s number on the field with four consecutive wins. A little deeper and the Ducks are 8-2 in their last eight matchups. That is by far the worst stretch for USC in the series. USC football has evened the playing field on the recruiting trail as of late, but the final piece is getting that elusive win.

The Trojans proved they were not ready to get it done in Eugene last year, but Los Angeles? USC is capable of pulling a win like this off at home. A win here sets the Trojans up with momentum for the heart of the schedule and legitimacy as a playoff contender.

A loss doesn’t sink a playoff run, but it puts the Trojans behind the postseason eight ball and adds another frustrating loss on the Lincoln Riley ledger.

Other Contenders

There are a couple weaker contenders for this spot, starting with Ohio State. We already labeled the Buckeyes as the Most Hyped matchup and it’s also later in the season. The Oregon game is at a much more critical junction.

Washington is interesting, but it feels like a tier below the importance of the Oregon matchup. Washington will be tough and is also a key game to win at home, but Oregon still holds much more weight.

I also considered Penn State because USC football needs to flip a win at Happy Valley or Indiana for playoff purposes. Penn State will be the best shot, but it won’t be easy even with a rebuilding program.

Previous 2026 Matchups

The Most Hyped Matchup

The Easiest Matchup