USC Football 2026 Schedule: Toughest Road Matchup

USC football’s 2026 season opener will be here before we know it. It’s a season with a lot of expectations on head coach Lincoln Riley, entering his fifth season at the helm. The 2026 schedule will be no stroll in the park with many make-or-break games.

We decided to focus on several specific categories when it comes to the 2026 schedule, moving on to The Toughest Road Matchup.

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Most Critical Matchup: Penn State (Week 6)

Location: Beaver Stadium, State College (Pa.)

Series: 6-5 USC

Last Meeting: 33-30 Penn State (Los Angeles, 2024)

Rationale

This was probably the toughest matchup to name in this series for USC football. In the end I settled on Penn State. The Nittany Lions are coming off a dreadful collapse of a 2025 season that saw longtime head coach James Franklin fired. Now it’s the Matt Campbell Era and his Year 1 is a total unknown.

And while Penn State won’t be the most talented team USC football faces, Happy Valley is one of the toughest places to play across college football. Penn State has a favorable early slate and could easily be undefeated going into this game. Former USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn also adds another wrinkle of difficulty in this one as well. Also, it takes nine years to get there.

But I think the season context of this game pushes it just ahead of the other contender. This is among the first half of the season game for USC, coming off big games against Oregon and Washington. Maybe USC beats the Ducks and Huskies and is glowing in Top 10 status. That’s only going to make the game crazier. Or maybe USC falls to Oregon and needs this Penn State win even more to get back on track. Still a rabid crowd.

Whatever the path, the pressure will still be massive for USC in a sea of white and deafening noise.

Other Contenders

The only real contender to challenge Penn State is Indiana. The Hoosiers reached the mountain top in 2025 and hold the title of defending national champs. That’s still a weird sentence to write. Despite losing a ton of talent to the NFL, Indiana is still a formidable defending champ and will be a contender again this fall.

Granted, Indiana’s Memorial Stadium isn’t known as a traditionally hostile place in college football, USC will enter an unwelcoming environment. Head coach Curt Cignetti is a demon when it comes to marquee opponents and is 16-0 at home over two seasons. Not great odds for USC.

But again, the timing of these games led to my choice. We won’t really know the context of USC football’s season at this point, obviously later in the year relative to Penn State. USC could be a contender or up against it in a pressure cooker season. Regardless of resume and playoff status, this is still a massive opportunity for USC to make a statement.

Previous 2026 Matchups

The Most Hyped Matchup

The Easiest Matchup

The Most Critical Matchup