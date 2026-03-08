Skip to main content
USC
Join Now

USC Football 2026 Spring Camp Overview: Wide Receivers

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino2 hours agoChrisNTrevino
USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium
USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. (Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

A breakdown of USC football's wide receiver room for 2026 spring camp.

$1 for 5 months
then billed annually
WeAreSC
+
+
One subscription: The best USC Trojans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz