USC Football: 4 Trojans among Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten

USC football was represented among Phil Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten teams with four selections. The selected included QB Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, linebacker Jadyn Walker and cornerback Jontez Williams.

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The Trojans finished with six official selections across three Big Ten teams in 2025, highlighted by first-team selection Makai Lemon. Safety and All-American Bishop Fitzgerald also earned first-team honors.

USC Offensive Selections

Jayden Maiava and Waymond Jordan were the lone offensive picks for USC football, Maiava on the third team and Jordan a second-team selection.

Maiava, a third-team selection in 2025, is certainly capable of landing much higher in 2026. The redshirt senior shined with a career-high 3,711 passing yards and 30 total TDs last fall, including six on the ground.

The former UNLV transfer cut down on turnovers (10 INTs) but still struggled against some of the top defenses. Maiava is handling the USC offseason like a top college QB.

“He’s had a fantastic spring. He’s been much, much better than he has been in any practice setting that we’ve had,” said Lincoln Riley in spring. “His comfort level, I think I said this the other day, his comfort level combined with he’s having to do it with a lot of new skill guys. I mean literally pretty much everybody but King [Miller] he hasn’t played with. Like everybody everybody. And to be able to come out and produce and be consistent the entire spring. He hasn’t had bad days. He’s taking care of the ball. He’s commanding.”

Jordan likely would’ve added Big Ten honors in 2025 if not for a season-ending ankle injury midway through the year. The JUCO transfer rushed for 576 yards and five scores with 6.5 yards per carry over his first six games. He also added seven receptions for 55 yards.

Jordan will pair with All-Big Ten contender King Miller as one of the best running back duos in the conference.

USC Defensive Selections

The most interesting selection was third-year linebacker Jadyn Walker for the second team. Walker became a solid contributor as a redshirt freshman with 13 game appearances and five starts. He finished with 33 tackles, 4 TFL (a sack) and a PBU.

Walker is currently battling for a starting job along with potential breakout ‘backer Desman Stephens and Washington transfer Deven Bryant.

The transfer cornerback Jontez Williams rounded out the selection as a third-team pick. Williams arrived at USC this offseason from Iowa State as the No. 1 transfer corner. The redshirt senior did not participate in spring camp, still recovering from the season-ending knee injury from 2025.

Williams was one of the best corners in the Big 12 and will be a plug-and-play starter for the Trojans. He finished with 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, three pass breakups and an interception in five games last fall. Overall, he has 19 career starts.