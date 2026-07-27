USC football among Top 5 in unofficial 2026 Big Ten preseason poll

The unofficial 2026 Big Ten polls are here, and USC football is projected for a Top 5 finishing within the conference.

The Trojans were selected to finish fourth on Monday in their third season in the conference via the Cleveland.com 2026 preseason Big Ten media poll. USC was picked to finish behind Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana, all teams the Trojans face this season. Those three were the only ones that received votes to finish as the Big Ten Champion.

Cleveland.com picked USC for ninth last season.

The Big Ten Conference stopped publishing an official preseason media poll 17 years ago, making Cleveland.com one of the official unofficial polls going into the season. This is the 16th edition of Cleveland.com’s poll.

The Trojans are looking to take another step forward for Lincoln Riley’s fifth season at the helm. USC football came a brutal overtime loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl from Riley’s second ten-win season in Los Angeles. They finished 9-4, his best mark since 2022, and fifth in the Big Ten.

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CFP or Bust for USC

The pressure is on for USC football to make its first College Football Playoff this fall, especially with a returning QB, stocked OL, a No. 1 recruiting class and new defensive coordinator.

The schedule will be doing USC no favors with three legit playoff teams and upwards of five Top 25 matchups. But there are no excuses for USC’s leadership.

“The schedule is perfect,” said GM Chad Bowden over the spring. “It’s exactly what this program needs it to be. I think the Big Ten did a great job. I’ve had a lot of different people come up to me, whether it’s donors, fans. A lot of different people have talked to me about the schedule. We don’t need excuses. That’s not what we are looking for. We are ready. This is a great football team. They love each other. It’s a great staff. This is the most perfect schedule for this program. We cannot wait to play in those games.”

USC’s Ohio State matchup will be the first game between the two blue bloods since the 2017 Cotton Bowl. Ohio State won that game 24-7. It will be the first regular-season game between them since epic 18-15 USC football win in Columbus.

USC football will be looking for its first win over the Ducks since 2016, a 45-20 win in Los Angeles. Oregon is currently riding a four-game winning streak over the Trojans.