USC Football Depth Chart Mid-Spring Projection (Offense)

The first half to 2026 Trojan spring camp is over, which means it’s time to take on some USC football depth charts. Today we will begin on the offensive side of the ball before moving to defense.

This piece is designed to be a quick mid-camp check in on the depth charts. These can get a little messy as there are several players still out, but I’ll be keeping these players in mind in building these out. They still aim to reflect projection for the first USC football game of the season and this current moment in time. We know some things, but not close to everything.

Let’s dive into it.

Quarterback

Starter: Jayden Maiava

Backup: Sam Huard OR Jonas Williams

Overview: No major drama at the QB spot. We all know Jayden Maiava will be the starting QB barring injury or being abducted by aliens. Most project freshman Jonas Williams to eventually win out the backup job like Husan Longstreet did last season. But senior Sam Huard has been the No. 2 early, which isn’t a surprise given his year in the system and Williams’ youth. But will that still be true after two weeks? Two months? Remember this is just a snapshot of this point of spring camp but I think Huard deserves a little more credit. I initially projected Williams as the backup going into camp. I still feel that way long term.

Running Back

Starters: Waymond Jordan/King Miller

Backup: Shahn Alston OR Riley Wormley OR Deshonne Redeaux

Overview: The running back room is in the same boat as the quarterbacks: we know the starter. Excuse me, the starters. The backfield will be led by Waymond Jordan and 2025 breakout King Miller. It’s that simple.

The backup battle is still a jumbled mess. But a good mess. Like dropping a bunch of cupcakes on yourself. I initially saw this as Riley Wormley and Deshonne Redeaux battle with Shahn Alston rounding out the depth. I regret this I’ve always touted Alston as one of my favorite signees in the class. I need to back my boy and he’s turned some heads. Redeaux got banged up at the end of last week, which is something to monitor. Hopefully he returns after a week off. This is a good room and any one of these three is capable of being the No. 3.

USC running back Waymond Jordan dives for a touchdown against Georgia Southern (acscottphotography/WeAreSC)

Tight End

Starters: Mark Bowman/Nela Tupou

Backups: Tucker Ashcraft/Josiah Jefferson

Reserves: Walter Matthews/Carson Tabaracci

Overview: It seemed pretty clear to me that freshman Mark Bowman would factor into USC’s starting plans for tight end in some capacity. He’s just too good. I feel pretty good about Bowman at the top with redshirt freshman Nela Tupou emerging as the other top option early in my opinion.

I haven’t got the sense of where senior Carson Tabaracci falls in spring, but I’m leaning with the transfer additions Tucker Ashcraft and Josiah Jefferson. Walter Matthews has missed time with injury, which is a set back. Ashcraft was my initial pick to pair with Bowman at the top but acknowledged Tupou is a breakout candidate.

Wide Receivers

Starters: Tanook Hines/Trent Mosley/Terrell Anderson

Backup: Corey Simms/Kayden Dixon-Wyatt/Zacharyus Williams

Reserves: Luc Weaver/Tron Baker/Romero Ison

Overview: I’m not moving off my initial projection of Tanook Hines, Trent Mosley and Terrell Anderson as the three starting wideouts. Yes, Hines is out for spring, but he’s the only one penciled in to start in 2026. Don’t overthink it.

Corey Simms is actually ahead of Terrell Anderson, but Anderson is a better player maker right now thanks to his experience. Once, he gets the offense down, it’s only a matter of time we see him with the first team. I do think Simms, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Zacharyus Willams will make up the rotation this season. I continue to believe in freshman Trent Mosley to start for USC football.

USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. (Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Kickers

Starters: Ryon Sayeri

Backup: Caden Chittenden

Overview: Don’t look now but USC football has the best kicker room in the nation. Obviously, I studied every FBS kicker room in the country so take my word on that. Jokes aside, it’s elite with two school-record holders and Lou Groza semifinalists. I picked Ryon Sayeri to defend his job in 2026 and I still feel that way moving forward. He still seems to have the leg up in this battle. Ignore that joke. These two could easily split duties on kickoffs and placekicking but give me Sayeri for field goals.

USC tackle Elijah Paige (acscottphotography/WeAreSC)

Offensive Line

Starters: Elijah Paige/Tobias Raymond/Kilian O’Connor/Alani Noa/Keenyi Pepe

Backups: Elijah Vaikona/Kaylon Miller/Willi Wascher/Hayden Treter/Justin Tauanuu

Overview: I’m only focusing on the two-deep right now and will work in the reserves at the end of spring. There’s just so many bodies. I could essentially do four-deep for USC football if I really tried.

Anyway, if Elijah Paige is healthy, he’s starting. I feel the same with Tobias Raymond and probably Kilian O’Connor and Alani Noa. Raymond is getting a bunch of center reps pumped into him in spring, but I personally feel it’s more for him to be the backup if O’Connor goes down again. I could be totally wrong, but that’s the feel for me. I was split on Keenyi Pepe and Justin Tauanuu in pre-camp, but I’m going with the freshman. I think he’ll need to make a move over the final two weeks to set up a fall showdown.