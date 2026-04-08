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USC Football Depth Chart Post-Spring Projection (Defense)

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino15 minutes agoChrisNTrevino
Jide
USC defensive linemen Jide Abasiri and Floyd Boucard come out for spring practice

A post-spring camp look at USC's defensive depth charts.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz