USC Football: Early ESPN SP+ win projections, ratings for Trojans

ESPN SP+ guru and Bill Connelly posted his early 2026 Big Ten Conference preview, which of course provides insights for USC football. The preview took a look at returning production, early win projections and the conference’s top contenders.

USC football finished 9-4 last season with a 7-2 mark in conference, good enough for No. 16 in the SP+ rankings. The Trojans finished with the No. 9 offense via SP+, No. 36 on defense and No. 98 on special teams.

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USC Continuity in 2026

One major talking point of USC football this offseason has been about the number of returning starters, headlined by QB Jayden Maiava.

USC is tied for sixth in the Big Ten among Returning Production at 65 percent in the eyes of SP+. Specifically, the Trojans return 67 percent on offense and 64 percent on defense. USC returns 156 starts from last season roster and 56 starts from incoming players.

USC ranks behind Maryland, Nebraska, Minnesota, UCLA and Oregon among returning Big Ten production. Overall, the Trojans rank No. 14 nationally in returning production.

In addition to Maiava, other key starters include USC’s entire offensive line, linebacker Desman Stephens, safety Christian Pierce, running backs Waymond Jordan/King Miller and receiver Tanook Hines.

Early Season Projection

It’s no secret that USC football and Lincoln Riley need a big, big season in 2026. A College Football Playoff-type season. But the first set of win-loss projections from Bill Connelly aren’t likely to make USC fans smile.

Connelly gives USC a 7.8-win projection, which would be a major disappointment. USC’s tough 2026 schedule plays into the projections with the No. 11 strength of schedule via SP+.

USC has matchups with Oregon, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Washington, all among the top half of the conference. It explains why Penn State is projected for 9.8 wins with a much easier slate.

“The Big Ten has 10 projected Top 40 teams, and PSU plays only three of them while Washington plays six and Michigan, USC and Iowa each play five,” wrote Connelly. “If we end up with a dark horse team threatening the top three, schedule strength might play a major role.”

The Trojans are given a 2.1 percent chance for +11 wins and 95.7 percent for six wins. Connelly’s SP+ also projects the No. 6 offense, the No. 29 defense and No. 100 special teams.

Contender or Pretender?

Connelly also outlined several of the contenders for the Big Ten title, which obviously extends to the playoff. But the Trojans did not make the official contender list. Those spots are for Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana.

No, the Trojans were among teams that need a few breaks to make a run, programs like Michigan, Penn State and Washington. And of course, it comes down to USC’s defense in 2026 with new coordinator Gary Patterson.

Is it a home run hire? Very well could be. Could it be a flop? Also, yes.

The 66-year-old Patterson hasn’t held a major college job since 2021, his last year as TCU’s head coach, and he hasn’t actually been in charge of a top-20 defense (per SP+) since 2014. His 4-2-5 defense was once the most influential in the game — as the spread offense came into vogue, he was able to see into the future and anticipate needs for defenses better than almost anyone. But now everyone uses a nickel back. And Riley is staking a pretty big season on Patterson still having some tricks up his sleeve.

But given solid defensive returners, new staff pickups and talented freshman class, USC at least as the pieces, and potential coordinator, to make it happen.

“If a couple of mega-blue-chip freshmen — end Luke Wafle? tackle Tomuhini Topui? linebacker Talanoa Ili? corner Elbert Hill IV? — can make an early impact, this could be Riley’s most high-upside defense at USC,” Connelly added. “If [Gary] Patterson deploys it properly, USC becomes one of 2026’s most fascinating teams.”