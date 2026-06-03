Five Trojans among ESPN's Top 100 newcomers for 2026

ESPN released its Top 100 newcomers for the 2026 college football season on Tuesday with five Trojans representing USC football. In this case, newcomers includes both true freshman and transfers.

The five USC football reps included: true freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson, senior cornerback Jontez Williams, freshman tight end Mark Bowman and freshman offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.

Anderson led the group as the highest-rated Trojan at No. 44 overall. He was quickly followed by Walfe at No. 46 and Bowman at No. 59. Williams and Pepe rounded out the list at No. 77 and No. 79, respectively.

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Former USC football defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (Alabama) was the lone Trojan transfer to make the list at another school at No. 75.

The Transfers

It’s no surprise to see Anderson (NC State) and Williams (Iowa State) as both are projected for instant impact roles.

The veteran Anderson will bring leadership and stability to a young but talented receiver room in ’26. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior will help fill the loss of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL.

Anderson adds size to the receiver room at 6-2 and 200 pounds. At NC State, he earned early playing time as a freshman and steadily increased his production, eventually becoming the Wolfpack’s leading receiver last season. His game is smooth and refined, and he is a polished route runner with an understanding of how to attack a defensive back’s leverage. He does an excellent job selling routes and manipulating defenders with angles in coverage. Anderson is also effective in contested situations, using body control and timing to win 50-50 balls.

Williams was the No. 1 transfer cornerback on the market and slots in as USC football’s top corner this season. But he needs to be healthy. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2025 and sat out USC spring camp recovering. He is expected to be ready for the start of the year.

A second-team All-Big 12 selection at Iowa State in 2024, Williams was looking to continue on that path in 2025 but suffered an ACL injury in late September in an attempt to break up a pass. When he is at full strength, he is an instinctive cover corner. He has very quick feet and transitions well out of his breaks. His closing speed allows him to be in position to make plays on the ball and contest the catch. As long as he is healthy, Williams will be a valuable players for a USC secondary that was ranked in the middle of the Big Ten last season.

The Freshmen

USC football signed the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026, headlined by the No. 1 recruit in Wafle. The massive defensive end figures to be a key part of the rotation early on with a shot for a bigger role by the year’s end.

A mentally and physically college-ready prospect, Wafle is listed at 6-6 and 265 pounds and has the physical tools to make an impact as a true freshman. He is similar to former five-star and Ohio State star Jack Sawyer, but Wafle’s college impact should be more immediate. He plays with a relentless motor as a pass rusher and consistently works to finish plays. His combination of pad leverage and functional power makes him strong at the point of attack. Coupled with that strength, he has a quick get-off that allows him to stress offensive tackles off the edge. Wafle is a well-rounded defender who can affect the game against both the run and pass.

The fellow five-star Bowman is on a clear path to not only starting for USC, but stardom. USC football lost two starting TEs from 2025, setting up a wide-open competition. Bowman looked like a clear leader out of spring camp.

Bowman was the No. 2 H-back tight end in the 2026 class and he has a college-ready combination of size, fluidity and explosion. His suddenness and explosiveness allow him to separate from defenders in coverage and become a vertical threat with speed. Bowman has strong natural hands and consistently shows the ability to finish catches. Though he is a very good receiving tight end, he also plays with a great demeanor as a blocker.

The blue-chip offensive tackle Pepe rounds out the freshmen, currently with the least guaranteed playing time. Pepe moved to right tackle in spring for a shot to start on the edge against a strong returning group. That competition will ramp up even more in fall with 2025 starter Justin Tauanuu back from injury.