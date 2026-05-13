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USC Flies Into San Diego AND Locks Down Five-Star Commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

Scott-Schraderby: Scott Schrader1 hour agoSSchraderOn3
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USC football flexes its muscles to lock in five-star San Diego safety commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz