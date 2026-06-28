USC Football: Nine Trojans named Athlon preseason All-Big Ten

USC football racked up more preseason 2026 All-Big Ten honors via Athlon Sports with nine selections. The Trojans were represented on offense by QB Jayden Maiava, RB Waymond Jordan, WR Tanook Hines, OL Elijah Paige and OL Alani Noa.

The defense was represented by CB Jontez Williams, DL Jahkeem Stewart, DE Kameryn Crawford and LB Desman Stephens.

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The Trojans finished with six official selections across three Big Ten teams in 2025, highlighted by first-team selection Makai Lemon. Safety and All-American Bishop Fitzgerald also earned first-team honors.

Maiava, Williams, Jordan and linebacker Jadyn Walker were named All-Big Ten for Phil Steele’s preseason conference teams.

USC Offensive Selections

Running back Waymond Jordan led USC football’s offensive representation as a second-team selection for Athlon.

Jordan likely would’ve added Big Ten honors in 2025 if not for a season-ending ankle injury midway through the year. The JUCO transfer rushed for 576 yards and five scores with 6.5 yards per carry over six games. He also added seven receptions for 55 yards.

Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines and redshirt junior offensive tackle Elijah Paige were both on the third team. Paige is expected to man left tackle once again after battling a knee injury in 2025. Hines is a trendy breakout after earning the No. 3 role as a true freshman and posting 561 yards.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava and offensive lineman Alani Noa rounded out USC as fourth-team selections. Noa is in position for his third season as a starting guard for the offensive line. He is USC’s most experienced returning starter with 22 career starts.

Maiava, a third-team selection in 2025, is certainly capable of landing much higher in 2026. The redshirt senior shined with a career-high 3,711 passing yards and 30 total TDs last fall, including six on the ground. The former UNLV transfer cut down on turnovers (10 INTs) but still struggled against some of the top defenses.

USC Defensive Selections

Cornerback Jontez Williams led the USC defense as a second-team selection. Williams arrived at USC this offseason from Iowa State as the No. 1 transfer corner. The redshirt senior did not participate in spring camp, still recovering from the season-ending knee injury from 2025.

Williams was one of the best corners in the Big 12 and will be a plug-and-play starter for the Trojans. He finished with 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, three pass breakups and an interception in five games last fall. Overall, he has 19 career starts.

Sophomore Jahkeem Stewart and junior Kameryn Fountain landed on the third-team defensive line. Both defenders are projected for monster seasons after combining for 17.5 tackles for a loss last fall. Fountain is a slated as a starter at the edge while Stewart should see his snaps explode after repairing his broken foot.

Junior linebacker Desman Stephens rounded out the Trojan defense on the fourth team. Stephens had an up-and-down 2025 but led the team with 89 tackles in 13 starts. He is expected to start once again at MIKE linebacker.