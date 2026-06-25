USC Football: Phil Steele's top draft-eligible Trojans in 2026

College football analyst Phil Steele revealed his top draft-eligible players in 2026, which featured numerous USC football representation. In total, the Trojans landed 17 players among Steele’s national rankings.

Four Trojans were recently named to Steele’s preseason 2026 All-Big Ten teams: RB Waymond Jordan, QB Jayden Maiava, CB Jontez Williams and LB Jadyn Walker.

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The Trojans are looking to take another step forward for Lincoln Riley’s fifth season in 2026. USC was a brutal overtime loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl from Riley’s second ten-win season in L.A. The Trojans finished 9-4, his best mark since 2022.

USC and Riley are feeling the pressure for the program’s first College Football Playoff bid this fall. The path will include road games at Wisconsin, Penn State and defending national champion Indiana. USC will also host Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.

Offensive Trojans

USC football’s offensive representation was led by Jayden Maiava, Waymond Jordan and King Miller. Maiava ranked as the No. 8 QB nationally while Miller and Jordan were No. 13 and No. 16 nationally among running backs.

The redshirt senior Maiava shined with a career-high 3,711 passing yards and 30 total TDs last fall, including six on the ground.

Jordan rushed for 576 yards and five scores with 6.5 yards per carry before a season-ending ankle injury. He also added seven receptions for 55 yards. Miller finished with 972 yards as RB1 after Jordan went down.

Junior Terrell Anderson was the lone receiver to make the list, the veteran of a young USC wideout room. Anderson, a NC State transfer, broke out last fall with 39 catches for 629 yards and five scores. He ranked No. 32 in the nation via Steele.

Offensive linemen Kilian O’Connor, Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu round out the Trojans on offense. O’Connor rated as the No. 39 center while Paige and Tauanuu rated high among the tackles, Paige at No. 15 and Tauanuu No. 17.

Defensive Trojans

Defensive ends Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby and Zuriah Fisher paced USC’s defensive selections.

Crawford led the pack at No. 30 overall, just ahead of Shelby at No. 34. Zuriah, a Penn State transfer, ranked No. 77 nationally. Crawford took a nice step as a sophomore with a team-high 10.5 TFL with 5.5 sacks.

USC boasted two defensive tackle selections in junior Jide Abasiri and senior Alex VanSumeren. Abasiri ranked No. 17 to VanSumeren’s No. 64. VanSumeren, a multi-year starter in the Big Ten, joined this offseason from Michigan State.

Junior linebacker and 2025 starter Desman Stephens was the lone Trojan at linebacker, No. 65 nationally. Stephens projects to start at MIKE linebacker again after an up-and-down sophomore season. He led the team with 89 tackles.

The USC secondary notched four selections from Jontez Williams, Marcelles Williams, Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher. The Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams checked in at No. 17 with Marcelles Williams at No. 51 for cornerbacks.

The senior Pierce ranked No. 38 among free safeties and Urlacher No. 34 among strong safeties. Urlacher and Pierce were end-of-season starters in 2025 for the Trojans.