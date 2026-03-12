USC football Pro Day Live Coverage
USC football Pro Day kicks off today, March 11, at Loker Stadium with more than a dozen Trojans showcasing themselves for NFL scouts.
Wide receiver Makai Lemon headlines the event as the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, unanimous All-American and projected first-round selection. Lemon is one of seven Trojans attending USC football Pro Day which also attended the 2026 NFL Combine earlier this month. That group includes wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, safety Kamari Ramsey, defensive end Anthony Lucas and tight end Lake McRee.
USC football is currently second all-time with 533 NFL Draft picks, five behind rival Notre Dame. The Trojans could have upwards of six draft picks come April. The 2026 NFL Draft is April 23 to April 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. USC had three draft picks in 2025 and seven in 2024.
Top 10
- 1New
Nate Ament
Injury update on Tennessee star
- 2Hot
SEC's NCAA Frustration
Explores in-house enforcement
- 3
Bracketology
Shift with conference tourneys
- 4Trending
Big Ten
Calls for tampering rule changes
- 5
Hot Seat Watch
College Basketball coach intel
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
BECOME A WEARESC MEMBER TODAY! Right now you can subscribe for $1 for FIVE MONTHS of the best coverage of USC football!
The Trojans will host a large NFL group on the day.
“These guys have been training hard. They’ve been trained well,” said USC head coach Lincoln Riley this week. “We are going to have a great group [Thursday]. We’re going to be represented by every NFL team. We will have a lot of execs, coaches. All of that here [Thursday], which is a great testament to our program and the guys that will participate.
USC football Pro Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. PT. Stay tuned here for live updates over the course of the morning from the WeAreSC.com staff.
USC Participants03/12/2026 08:29:20 AM
Scheduled list of Trojans for Pro Day:
LB Mason Cobb (’24), WR Jay Fair, S Bishop Fitzgerald, LB Eric Gentry, CB DJ Harvey, P Sam Johnson, WR Ja’Kobi Lane, WR Makai Lemon, DE Anthony Lucas, TE Lake McRee, CB DeCarlos Nicholson, SNP Hank Pepper, S Kamari Ramsey, OL J’Onre Reed, WR Jaden Richardson, RB Eli Sanders, DT Keeshawn Silver and OL DJ Wingfield.