USC football Pro Day Live Coverage

USC football Pro Day kicks off today, March 11, at Loker Stadium with more than a dozen Trojans showcasing themselves for NFL scouts.

Wide receiver Makai Lemon headlines the event as the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, unanimous All-American and projected first-round selection. Lemon is one of seven Trojans attending USC football Pro Day which also attended the 2026 NFL Combine earlier this month. That group includes wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, safety Kamari Ramsey, defensive end Anthony Lucas and tight end Lake McRee.

USC football is currently second all-time with 533 NFL Draft picks, five behind rival Notre Dame. The Trojans could have upwards of six draft picks come April. The 2026 NFL Draft is April 23 to April 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. USC had three draft picks in 2025 and seven in 2024.

The Trojans will host a large NFL group on the day.

“These guys have been training hard. They’ve been trained well,” said USC head coach Lincoln Riley this week. “We are going to have a great group [Thursday]. We’re going to be represented by every NFL team. We will have a lot of execs, coaches. All of that here [Thursday], which is a great testament to our program and the guys that will participate.

USC football Pro Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. PT. Stay tuned here for live updates over the course of the morning from the WeAreSC.com staff.